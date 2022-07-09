Austin Smotherman shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Smotherman's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Smotherman's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Smotherman's 156 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.