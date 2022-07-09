Austin Cook putts himself to a 8-under 64 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Austin Cook hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Austin Cook's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Cook hit his 254 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Cook hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 6 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 7 under for the round.