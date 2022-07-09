Arjun Atwal shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Arjun Atwal hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Atwal chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Atwal hit his 226 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Atwal to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Atwal chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Atwal's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Atwal chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Atwal at 3 under for the round.