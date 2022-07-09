Andrew Wilson shoots 1-over 34 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Andrew Wilson hit 5 of 8 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wilson finished his day in 150th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Wilson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Wilson had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Wilson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Wilson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to even for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Wilson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilson to 1 over for the round.