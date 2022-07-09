Andrew Stephens shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Andrew Stephens hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stephens finished his day in 149th at 8 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Stephens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephens to 1 over for the round.

Stephens got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephens to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stephens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stephens to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stephens chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stephens to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Stephens's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.