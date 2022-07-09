Andres Romero putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Andres Romero hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Romero finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Andres Romero had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andres Romero to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Romero had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Romero had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Romero to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Romero hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Romero had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Romero to 2 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Romero reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Romero at 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Romero had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Romero to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Romero's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Romero to 5 under for the round.