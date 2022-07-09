Alfredo Garcia-Heredia shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garcia-Heredia finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Garcia-Heredia got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garcia-Heredia to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Garcia-Heredia chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia-Heredia to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Garcia-Heredia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia-Heredia to 3 under for the round.

Garcia-Heredia got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia-Heredia to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia-Heredia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia-Heredia to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Garcia-Heredia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia-Heredia to 4 under for the round.