Alejandro Cañizares shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Alejandro Cañizares hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cañizares finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Cañizares had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cañizares to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Cañizares chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cañizares to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cañizares had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cañizares to 1 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Cañizares got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cañizares to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Cañizares's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Cañizares reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cañizares to 3 over for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Cañizares's his second shot went 23 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Cañizares had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cañizares to 3 over for the round.