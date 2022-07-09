Adam Svensson shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Ricardo Gouveia; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Svensson's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Svensson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Svensson's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Svensson's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.