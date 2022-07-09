Aaron Cockerill shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Aaron Cockerill hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cockerill finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Cockerill had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Cockerill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cockerill's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cockerill to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Cockerill chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cockerill to 4 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Cockerill chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cockerill to 8 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Cockerill missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cockerill to 8 under for the round.