  • Aaron Cockerill shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Aaron Cockerill makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Cockerill makes birdie putt on No. 15 at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Aaron Cockerill makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.