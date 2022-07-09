Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Baddeley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.