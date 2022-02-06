Vaughn Taylor putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Vaughn Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Vaughn Taylor had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Taylor at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.