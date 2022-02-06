Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan's tee shot went 365 yards to the native area, his second shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.