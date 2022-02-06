Troy Merritt shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Merritt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Merritt's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.