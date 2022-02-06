Trey Mullinax shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mullinax's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Mullinax's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 under for the round.