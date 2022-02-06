Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Hoge hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge's his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoge had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.