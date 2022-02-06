  • Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Hoge carded a two-putt par on the par-5 72nd hole to secure his first victory of his PGA TOUR career.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge pars the last to secure victory at AT&T Pebble Beach

