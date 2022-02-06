Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Pendrith had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.