Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Moore's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Moore hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Moore had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Moore's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Moore's tee shot went 118 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 under for the round.