Sung Kang shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 178-yard par-3 17th green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Kang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.