Seung-Yul Noh finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Noh chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Noh's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Noh's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second, Noh took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noh had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even for the round.