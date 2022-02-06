Seth Reeves putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seth Reeves hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Seth Reeves got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Seth Reeves to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Reeves hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reeves's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Reeves chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 under for the round.