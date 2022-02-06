Sean O'Hair finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, O'Hair's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, O'Hair chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair's his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, O'Hair had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.