Seamus Power finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 9th at 13 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Power's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.