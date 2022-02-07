Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 57 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott Gutschewski hit 6 of 13 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day in 155th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.