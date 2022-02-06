Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Kodaira hit his 248 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kodaira's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kodaira tee shot went 206 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.