Ryan Moore shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Moore's tee shot went 247 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 161 yards to the native area, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Moore's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.