Ryan Armour putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryan Armour had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Armour's 81 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Armour had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.