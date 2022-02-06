Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Knox had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.