Robert Garrigus shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Robert Garrigus hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

Garrigus stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 202-yard par-3 12th. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 178-yard par-3 17th green, Garrigus suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garrigus at 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garrigus had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.

Garrigus had a 353-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.