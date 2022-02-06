Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati hit his tee shot 282 yards to the native area on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Malnati's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.