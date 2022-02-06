Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Cantlay's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.