Pat Perez shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 9th at 13 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Perez had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Perez's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.