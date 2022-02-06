Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Nick Taylor in the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Taylor finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Nick Taylor hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 178-yard par-3 17th. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.