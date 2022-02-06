Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.