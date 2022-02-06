Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McNealy's 99 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, McNealy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, McNealy hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.