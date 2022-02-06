  • Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.