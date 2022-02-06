Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwab had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to even for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.