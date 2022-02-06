Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Matt Fitzpatrick in the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Matt Fitzpatrick hit his 236 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.