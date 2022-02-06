  • Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Matt Fitzpatrick in the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick taps in for closing birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.