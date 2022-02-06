Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hubbard's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.