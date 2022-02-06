Mark Baldwin putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mark Baldwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baldwin finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Mark Baldwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mark Baldwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Baldwin's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baldwin to 1 under for the round.

Baldwin got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baldwin to even-par for the round.

Baldwin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Baldwin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baldwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Baldwin to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Baldwin's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Baldwin got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Baldwin to 3 over for the round.