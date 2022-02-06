Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes's his second shot went 103 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 176 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hughes's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.