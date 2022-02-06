Luke Donald shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Donald's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Donald had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Donald hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.