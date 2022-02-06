Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's tee shot went 179 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.