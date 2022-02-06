Kelly Kraft finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 45-foot putt for eagle. This put Kraft at 2 under for the round.

Kraft got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kraft hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kraft's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.