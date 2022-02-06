  • Kelly Kraft finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kelly Kraft makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Kelly Kraft draws in approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

