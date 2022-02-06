Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.