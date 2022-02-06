Justin Rose shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Rose hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day in 62nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rose to even for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Rose chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Rose's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Rose got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 6 over for the round.