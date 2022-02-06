Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day in 2nd at 17 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Spieth hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Spieth's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.