Jonathan Byrd shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 9th at 13 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Byrd's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Byrd's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Byrd had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.