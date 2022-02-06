Jonas Blixt putts himself to an even-par final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Jonas Blixt's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Blixt's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

Blixt got a double bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Blixt chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.