Johnson Wagner shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wagner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Wagner had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner's tee shot went 117 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.