Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.